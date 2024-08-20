Kathleen Suval (née Dalton; “Kate”), 75, passed away on July 4, 2024, in Vineyard Haven.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1949, in Portland, Maine, the first child of John and Patricia Dalton. Kate lost her younger sister, June, in 2013 and her brother, Kevin, in 2021. She is survived by her sister Patty.

Kate is remembered for her vibrant spirit and generosity. She often gifted friends with food and baked goods she’d prepared, and at times surprised their families with a fully catered meal. One friend wrote, “Kate’s presence is a gift … she brings an atmosphere of fun and delight to any situation.” Others tell stories of Kate’s unique sense of humor and ability to have them doubled over, crying with laughter, even in the most mundane situations.

Kate moved to the Vineyard in the ’70s. She loved the Island and its community of unconventional and creative people, but remained a true “Mainiac” at heart, heading north whenever possible to spend time in nature with her brother and his partner. She took great pleasure in gardening, and loved to knit and crochet — many Islanders wore her hats over the years. She loved to sail, whether on the Vineyard, in Maine, or the Caribbean.

Kate was passionate about cooking and baking. She worked as a private chef for clients ranging from celebrities (e.g., Meryl Streep, Larry David, Walter Cronkite) to Vineyard friends, and was said to have “seemingly magical” abilities in this area. She was equally gifted in relating to and nurturing children — as put by a friend, children “were her people.” Kate felt honored to be considered godmother to her friends’ son, Nick. She cared deeply for him, and later, his children. She spoke often of the joy they and other friends’ children brought to her life.

She would be moved to know that others remember her in the same way — that she brought joy and laughter to their lives.

Friends plan to gather in Aquinnah this fall to share their memories. For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.