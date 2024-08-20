Leonard Ellis, 86, of New Vineyard, Maine, formerly of Edgartown, passed away on August 8, 2024, in Norridgewock, Maine.

He was born on March 7, 1938, in Bridgewater, the son of Benjamin and Laura (Knight) Ellis. Lenny, as he was known to most, grew up in Bridgewater, where he attended and graduated from Bridgewater High School. He had a career in oil burner repairs and installation, and eventually started his own business, Ellis Brothers Burner Service, on the Vineyard. After meeting his wife, Carol, they moved to New Vineyard, Maine, in 1984. He then turned his talents to making dollhouses, creating a total of 258.

Lenny was a kind, humorous, and social person. He was always willing to help someone, even those he had never met. He was a Mason for 58 years, and loved being a part of the craft.

His sons and their families survive Lenny; Gary and his wife Mary and their son Cayton of Falmouth; Scott and his wife Donna and their children, Thomas, Daniel, and Alexandra of Edgartown; and Brian Ellis of New Vineyard. He was predeceased by his wife Carol.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, Oct.13, at New Vineyard Cemetery on Route 27. Everyone who wishes to attend is most welcome. Memories may be shared in Leonard’s Book of Memories at wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington, Maine, is honored to be caring for the family of Leonard Ellis.