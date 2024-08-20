Moped rental ban again fails to gain traction

Oak Bluffs’ effort to ban moped rentals through the Massachusetts legislature seems, again, to have fallen short.

In May, a town meeting-supported petition before state lawmakers was sent to study just before the formal session for the state legislature ended in July, effectively meaning that if Oak Bluffs wants to pass a ban on rental mopeds, it’ll have to go back to town meeting for a third time before going back to state lawmakers.

Thursday’s fatal moped accident in Oak Bluffs — where a 41-year-old Florida woman on vacation died in an accident on Sea View Avenue — has resurfaced calls to do more to prevent moped accidents, including the proposed ban on rentals. News that the town’s home rule petition hasn’t gained any traction has yet again frustrated some in the community.

“It’s really a shame,” said Timothy Rich, former Chilmark Police Chief and a longtime advocate for banning moped rentals on the Vineyard. “If we have to go through the whole process again, this will be the third time.”

The town of Oak Bluffs voted at town meeting in 2018 to send a home rule petition in favor of the ban. When that bill failed, voters again approved a petition in 2021. Both votes occurred after well publicized moped accidents.

For Rich, the onus lies on state lawmakers for not getting the bill passed, despite widespread support for the measure on the Island. But he also said there’s a lack of leadership from the town’s select board to push the bill across the finish line. He noted that at the most recent hearing on the bill at the state house, no one spoke from Oak Bluffs. State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, representative to the Islands, offered testimony, and the town wrote in testimony, but Rich noted that no one from the town spoke in person. Rich said that he’s gotten support from Island fire, police and EMS chiefs; town meetings in all six towns have passed non-binding referendums in support of the ban on moped rentals; and he referenced surveys showing near unanimous support for the measure on the Island.

“This has been a failure of leadership on the Oak Bluffs select board,” Rich said. “The voters are looking to them to guide them. Now, a beautiful woman is dead.”

Oak Bluffs select board chair Gail Barmakian, when reached by phone, would not comment other than to say that the board will likely take the issue up at a board meeting in the near future.

Select board member Mark Leonard, reached on Tuesday, said that the town needs to re-engage with state lawmakers to get action moving again on the state bill.

“It’s time to take action,” Leonard said, referencing the recent fatal accident.

While the state bill has failed to gain traction, Leonard said that there are steps that the board could consider taking to make roads safer. He suggested the board look into alternatives while also trying to get something passed by state lawmakers. “We need to look at alternatives, from licensing to having more requirements,” Leonard said.

Reached for comment, local state lawmakers say that they have been supportive of the measure to ban rentals in Oak Bluffs.

Senator Julian Cyr said that the town’s proposed rental ban would have a better chance of passing at the state level if there was a unified voice from all of the Island towns. He suggested that all six towns pass a home rule petition at town meeting similar to Oak Bluffs.

“We supported this home rule petition since it was originally filed,” Cyr said. “I do think we have work to do to continue to make the case for what would be considered a relatively novel policy targeting one mode of transportation that makes sense for the Island.”

Cyr added that action taken by one Island town that is not consistent across the remaining Island towns can make it difficult to gain traction before the legislature. But he noted that he was supportive of the measure.

“The loss of another person in a moped accident is deeply worrisome,” Cyr added.

Rich, responding to Cyr, said that towns have spoken in a unified voice in favor of a rental ban.

“I have a nonbonding referendum that every town meeting voted in favor of, and voted through at the ballot,” Rich said. “Get this done.”

Rich is a member of the group Mopeds Are Dangerous Action Committee that has pushed for changes to help reduce moped accidents. In 2014, a moped driver was killed after losing control of a moped and crashing into a pickup driven by Rich’s son. Rich says that every time there’s a moped accident reported in the news, his son has flashbacks. He tells that The Times that he’s in it for the long haul to bring about change.

“As long as I draw breath, I will continue to fight to get moped rentals off the Island,” he said.