It is hard to believe that August is winding down. It has been a busy month! This Island has been just loaded with events. The roads have been clogged, and we were all shaken and sad to learn of another moped fatality. There is a certain feeling of rushing and frenzy; with so much going on, it seems like people don’t come here to relax any more. Even for people like me, who pick their routes and timing carefully, it has not been easy to get from here to there.

The Steamship Authority had a tough summer. I think at this point, everyone has been affected by the breakdowns, cancellations, and reservation problems. I have always been a supporter of the crew and staff, and the work they do to keep travel flowing. Their jobs have become increasingly harder, as people tend to take their frustrations out on them. I hope for all our sake, the issues can be resolved, and our trust in the SSA can be restored.

Friday, August 23, brings the last Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish summer concert at Featherstone. With the sun setting earlier, the time is 6 to 7:30 pm. Monday, August 26, brings the last scheduled Musical Monday, with Jon Zeeman and Joanne Cassidy.

On Tuesday, August 27, the library is offering a special screening of the film “Left on Pearl” at 2 pm. The story takes place in Boston in 1971, when the International Women’s Day marchers decided to seize and occupy a Harvard-owned building for a women’s center, taking a collective action that would change their lives. The film will be followed by a panel with executive producers Susan Jacoby and Rochelle Ruthchild, and Oak Bluffs’ own Caroline Hunter, who was one of the women instrumental in the march.

Our Community Greenhouse needs us! The greenhouse has been in operation for 40 years, offering an oasis on New York Avenue — a greenhouse for the community, a place for planting and learning about cultivating vegetables, flowers, and herbs. It is run by volunteers, and offers reasonable prices for plants and seeds, along with expertise from the staff, and even winter greens and other vegetables to pick. The property is owned by Dukes County, and the commission has decided to put the lease up for bid. They have even said that they may consider uses “other than agriculture.” What are we picturing? If you love the Greenhouse like I do, let your Dukes County commissioners know!

Happy birthday to Erin deBettencourt on August 23. Rob Oslyn celebrates on August 26. Bon Anniversaire to Jean Dupon on the 27th! On the 28th we celebrate Anne Whiting and Chris Alley.

