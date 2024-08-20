Poet’s Corner: Sometimes

Sometimes

By Dave Plath

I think, I think and I think and

sometimes I can’t think at all,

and sometimes I think that the thoughts that I think

aren’t worthy of thinking at all

and sometimes I wonder, I ponder, I plunder,

just what life is and when, my time here on earth

and my time here with you, will come to an eternal end.

Grays and blues pose casual colors true in value

but not made for lovers.

Give all your love to me and instead,

we can turn those colors into a fiery red.

Dave Plath is a sometime poet who lives in Vineyard Haven with his family and their two pups. He is a production director and a designer at The MV Times.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.