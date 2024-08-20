Real Estate Transactions: August 12 – 16, 2024

Edgartown

August 12, Wayne D. Petty and Laura J. Anderson sold 11 Deacon Vincent Way to James Sullivan and Kelley L. Sullivan for $1,675,000.

August 13, Scott W. Holcombe sold 19 Oakdale Drive to Leonard Schaltz for $1,510,000.

August 13, George Harris Jr. and Stephanie Harris Gates sold 34 Knoll Drive to James Babashak and Kara Babashak for $1,625,000.

August 14, William P. Lee and Annemarie Lee sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 356 Week 31 to Ryan Romano and April Romano for $25,000.

August 15, Sheila Spalding sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 405 Week 39 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $5,500.

Oak Bluffs

August 15, Gary M. Svetz and the Estate of John A. Svetz sold 123 Manchester Ave. to Rafael Nogueira Louback for $1,100,000.

August 16, Michael J. Harrold and Susan Harrold sold 22 Olive St. to Denis M. Gingras and Mia G. Benedetto for $800,000.

Tisbury

August 13, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, as trustee of Lynn C. Tuck Management Trust of 2020, sold 140 Tashmoo Ave. to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $1,350,000.

West Tisbury

August 15, Michael J. Black sold 50 Campbell Road to Nanci Worthington for $2,000,000.