I am sorry I couldn’t go to the fair, but thank you for sharing some of the highlights. I can’t imagine Ed Rogers’ wooden kayak with a rose compass inset in the top. Just sounds amazing. Or the small figure made by Sally Sherwood of Gus Ben David, standing with a tiny hawk on his arm. Of course this drew a lot of fond memories, as well as a blue ribbon.

I hear the flower displays with a theme of Family Traditions were outstanding this year; Susie Bowman’s included a touching family photo. I’m told there were many incredible, colorful quilts, including one by Susan Compos with four different small squares making up each of the many larger squares. The “Laugh Out Loud” award, in memory of Linda Fisher, in photography was properly given for a color photo of a puffed-up chicken wearing a bow tie and looking very proud.

The artwork of Hollis Oliver drew attention for both his various works, but also the number of blue ribbons; well-deserved, I hear. Also delightful: Helen Hall’s Group made a dozen 12-inch tall chickens in different colors of yarn that they should be very proud of.

I am happy that I did not miss hearing about these special exhibits.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will offer “Generations: Art and Identity with the Widdiss Family” from August 31 through November. Enjoy the artistic endeavors of the Widdiss family, featuring stunning wampum art and pottery that reflect a rich cultural narrative

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Center deserves praise for the new parking opened up behind the Tisbury Market Place. They have a map online, or stop in and ask.

The M.V. Film Center is sponsoring the Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival from Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 3 to 8. Besides 12 feature films and a short film program, you can enjoy a tented reception on opening night on the waterfront lawn on Lagoon Pond at the Tisbury Market Place. Tickets are available now.

Mark your calendar: Movie Night at our library is Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6 pm. “Perfect Days” shows Hirayama is content with his life as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. He has a daily routine, starting with work and ending with books and music, with some lunchtime amateur photography of the same trees in between. When his estranged sister’s daughter Niko comes to stay with him, the disruption to his routine reminds Hirayama of a past he wants to leave behind, and why he established his routine in the first place. Rated PG. Lemonade and popcorn served.

Also at our library, beginning Monday, Sept. 9, from 12:15 to 2:15 pm, is a new program on Falls Prevention Awareness.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Sherm Goldstein on Sunday.

Heard on Main Street: A closed mouth gathers no foot.

