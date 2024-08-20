West Tisbury

The four days of the Ag Fair went by so quickly, a whole year’s planning and work gone by, then to clean up, and begin again for next year. 2024 was a wonderful fair. I worried on the gray mornings when I woke up, but the skies cleared nicely by midday. There may have been one rainy evening, but I may have misremembered that.

It’s always nice to run into people one hasn’t seen, to quickly catch up with news. The hall is where I usually spend most of my time, carefully looking at all the exhibits. But going with a child is a different experience. This year, our group included Iyla and her friends Reese and Aria. There were rides to be ridden, games to be played. Of course, firemen’s delicious hamburgers for lunch.

There were some fantastic exhibits. Among the most memorable was a hen made out of sunflowers by under-7-year-olds at the FARM Institute. It had a plum tomato beak and a fan of grasses for the tail. There was a giant turtle, a colorful brood of crocheted hens, and interesting, informative exhibits from various local nonprofits. There was a complete 3D rendering of Dorothy, Toto, and Munchkins at the beginning of the Yellow Brick Road, everything meticulously carved and decorated. An amazing collection of found beach ephemera and driftwood made into a sculptural bas-relief. Sweaters in the most complicated patterns. Dioramas. Paintings, drawings, sculptures, collages, photographs by children, amateur and professional artists. Cupcakes decorated like sheep. Jars of preserves. Jewelry. Bouquets large and miniature. Vegetables. Fruits. Eggs. Stuffed dolls and animals. Of course, the quilts.

Grow School’s reading circle was a kid’s pool holding straw-stuffed children with real-kid’s photographed faces, a stack of books, and Iyla as the reader, a role she often assumes at her mom’s preschool. I hadn’t known that Steph was doing this, so kept thinking, “That couldn’t be Iyla,” but it was.

Most special was the tribute to Janice Haynes, longtime hall manager. A turquoise blue bench, Janice’s favorite color, with her name along the back, sat just inside the door. Janice will always be part of the every hall exhibit and occasion, and always part of our lives.

The fiber tent, animals, demonstrations, contests, music, displays, food, all that makes the fair every year. It was all wonderful.

I was pleased to see Radio Farm open with an eye-catching line of bouquets at their stand across from the fairground.

I had two special birthdays to celebrate last week. Addy Rebello celebrated her first on August 14, a full day of events beginning with playtime and presents with cousins Skyler and Syrus Wallcox, “Ganny” Diane Wall, and me. Then off for the afternoon with her parents, Tessa and James.

Sunday, the 18th, was a grown-up’s brunch for Iyla, then off to the last day of the fair with her parents, Steph DaRosa and James Bohan. Iyla had her friends over on Saturday for a book-themed birthday party. James and Iyla made and painted a bookcase for books to give away to partygoers. Steph made a book-cake.

Don’t forget that the last day to register to vote in the September Massachusetts primary is this Saturday, August 24. Tara Whiting-Wells and assistants will be at the Public Safety Building from 9 am to 5 pm. It’s also the first day of early voting. Tara will be there all week, August 26 to 30, 8 to 11 am, for early voters.

The Community Preservation committee will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 28, at 5:30 pm, to discuss funding available for projects in FY2025. I was surprised to find out that our little town has over a million dollars for public recreation, historical preservation, and affordable housing projects. The hearing will be on Zoom. Check the website for information and meeting ID: bit.ly/WT_CPChearing.

The library will host a ukulele jam on Thursday, August 22, at 4 pm. Perry Garfinkel will speak about his latest book, “Becoming Gandhi: My Experiment Living the Mahatma’s 6 Moral Truths in Immoral Times,” on Friday at 3:30 pm. The Pinkletinks will perform on the children’s porch on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

I am sad to report that Dan Cabot died August 6. He worked for The Times when I began, providing good counsel and the model of a writer to which I aspired. He was funny, kind, knowledgeable on many subjects, a regular at our Passover seders with Ben and Nicole. There’s not enough room on this page for my many memories of Dan. My love to Nancy and the family.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.