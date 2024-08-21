Dogcharmer: A four-legged sentry

Dear Dogcharmer,

We have a 7-year-old toy poodle named Andy. We’ve had him since he was a puppy. He sleeps with us, and is a sweetheart in every way, except when he’s eating. It started when he was a pup, growling a little if we’d pet him or talk to him when he was eating. Now he’s a terror if we go near him when he’s eating, growling and snapping. And the other day when he was sitting on the couch snuggling with my mom, he started growling when my 3-year-old daughter approached them. He also growled at us a couple of times in bed. We’re very upset. Your thoughts?

Andy’s one of those dogs I think of as dyslexic when it comes to mirrors. When he looks in the mirror, he sees the word GOD instead of dog. He’s a “resource guarder,” and a pretty serious one after seven years of getting away with it. I remember a couple that fed their dog in the middle of their large living room, because Fido wouldn’t let them enter the kitchen if fed there. I’ve met an awful lot of dog owners who, not knowing any better, made the problem worse with their punitive response. I met a GS owner the other day who slammed his dog with a book and took the food bowl away when he growled. It’s highly unlikely that dog is going to become more relaxed and accepting when approached while eating.

I told the GS owner to start by talking softly while approaching the bowl, and when close enough, toss a couple of pieces of meat into the bowl. Assuming the only time Andy gets any type of special treat is when he is eating his regular dog food, he’s likely to start “welcoming” instead of guarding. You might find yourself pleasantly surprised at the rapid progress of going from tossing the tiny chicken or baloney pieces into the bowl from three feet away to petting him while dropping them in the bowl.

In the case of Andy growling while snuggling on the couch with Grandma when your daughter approached them, the resource Andy didn’t want to share — was Grandma! Imagine Andy being fed special treats while being sweet-talked by Grandma as her grandchild approached. However, this type of reconditioning should be coupled with basic training so Andy learns to cooperate and respond respectfully when he hears “Uh-uh,” my version of “wrong behavior.” If he starts to growl at you in bed if you happen to disturb his repose, you’re old enough to decide who you want to share your bed with. I’ve met many resource guarders who changed their tune with total attitude changes when properly instructed. So keep the faith!

