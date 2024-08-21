Lessons from the pandemic

1 of 6

Kathy Ham just released her book, “How We Coped,” which is an illustrated take on Island life during COVID. The proceeds from the book go directly to support the Island Autism Center. In “How We Coped,” Ham uses cartoons to express a number of challenges — some humorous — Islanders experienced during the pandemic. Though cartooning is sometimes viewed as an “elementary” art form by some, it’s actually quite challenging. Cartoonists use a variety of techniques such as exaggeration, irony, analogy, and symbolism to make a point. When done well, cartoons encapsulate a lot of information and emotion into a seemingly simple image. And although Ham doesn’t really consider herself an artist, per se, her cartoons prove otherwise.

“I’ve always done cartoons just for my friends. I’m also impatient, so maybe that has something to do with it,” Ham laughed. “I don’t start my ideas using a pencil. I just go right in with a pen and color. If I don’t like it, I toss it.” Ham also created the Agricultural Fair poster in 2012: “That was really exciting.”

Ham has been a real estate lawyer for 37 years. She works at Reynolds, Rappaport & Kaplan, and is soon retiring. She first started posting her cartoons on a Facebook group called Martha’s Vineyard Social Network, which was created by The MV Times as a way to share art, advice, writing, etc., and to help Islanders cope with isolation.

“From the responses I got, I could tell many were from elderly people living alone,” Ham said. “They were just so appreciative. It made me want to do more.” Many people shared with Ham that the cartoons reflected what they were feeling, or that they found them incredibly upbeat and made them laugh: “Knowing that they had such an impact on some people made me so happy.”

The book includes not only Ham’s cartoons, but black-and-white photographs by Dan Waters, and testimonials from a number of community members. “It is very community-oriented, which is wonderful,” Ham said. “I think COVID provided many lessons for many of us. Along with the pain, there was a reconnecting to our communities, partners, and nature. It also really made many of us realize that we need each other.”

Some of the folks who shared content in the book include Deb O’Hara-Rusckowski, an RN, whose husband Steve Rusckowski, former CEO of Quest Diagnostics, was instrumental in getting a COVID testing site on the Island. Ham also talked to Steve Bernier of Cronig’s Market, Phil Hale, proprietor of Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, Joyce Albertine, director of the Up-Island Council on Aging, and the late town councilman Ronald Rappaport, who took on many responsibilities, including strategizing how to protect the safety of the public.

“Ron was such an inspiration,” Ham said. “He contributed so much to the community, and I hoped I could do so myself, if only in a small way.”

A person Ham said was instrumental in creating “How We Coped” is graphic designer Kim Leaird, who worked her magic on the book’s design and layout. “Kim is responsible for all the design on the book. She’s an amazing graphic designer,” Ham said. “I couldn’t have done it without her.”

“I’ve always enjoyed Kathy’s illustrations,” Leaird said, “from her jaunty rooster for the 2012 Ag Fair poster to her whimsical COVID illustrations that so accurately reflected how each of us was feeling during the pandemic. So when she approached me about putting together this book as a fundraiser for Island Autism, I was happy to help.”

Leaird is also a proud mom of two incredible young men, twins, experiencing life from different places on the autism spectrum. Her son Sam will be attending Amherst College in the fall, and her son John currently attends Cardinal Cushing Center, off-Island.

“Island Autism has been so important to the community,” Leaird said.“They were a resource when we moved here 12 years ago, and have helped so many families, siblings, and teachers impacted by autism — with funding, iPads, activities, and other services. Now this beautiful center is taking shape,” Leaird shared. “Kate DeVane is a powerhouse, and what she and the board have been able to accomplish to date is incredible. I know funding is still needed as phase two gets started, and I wanted to be a parent voice helping get that message out there.”

As parent and founder of Island Autism Center, Katherine DeVane pointed out in Ham’s book that most kids with autism don’t have anything to do after school, and they aren’t able to join other afterschool programs without support. Island Autism Center started its afterschool and summer programs to help kids participate in many activities that neurotypical kids do. It also allows parents to work full-time jobs so they can afford the costs of raising a child with unique needs. Ultimately, Island Autism Center’s goal is to achieve three phases of development in order to expand their services — including services for adults with autism. Due to the generosity of the Island community, phase one of the center’s capital campaign has been reached, and phase two is underway.

Though Ham could have sent her work out to various magazines, she chose to use these specific cartoons to support the Island she calls home. “A couple of people asked me, ‘Why don’t you send these to the New Yorker?’” Ham said. “But I thought, ‘What if I can do something useful with them?’ Autism seems to get less press, but it’s so important. I have friends who have children with autism, and they don’t get to go out, and they worry about what will happen to their child when they die. At the age of 22, the system gives up on them. That’s why this residence is critical.”

The stores carrying “How We Coped” include Edgartown Books, Morning Glory Farms, Bunch of Grapes, Cronig’s, and the M.V. Museum. Ham is hoping more Island businesses will carry it. “I don’t think the book is widely known yet,” Ham said. “My friends know, of course, and they’ve sold quite a few, but hopefully it will reach more people.” Aside from raising funds for the Island Autism Center, “How We Coped” is also meant to generate more community connection. “In some ways, the book is also history — an account of a specific time on the Island when we all came together. When we feel we are a community, we do so much for one another.”

“How We Coped” retails for $20, and all proceeds go to the Island Autism Center. If you would like to buy a book directly from Ham, you can reach her at kathrynham@gmail.com. Purchases through Ham will be treated as donations, and will be eligible for a charitable deduction. In the back of “How We Coped,” there is a list of ways you can help the Island Autism Center. Every child’s programs and specialized support costs $600 a week. Island Autism Center supports families with scholarships, and relies heavily on grants and donations. Visit islandautism.org to learn more.