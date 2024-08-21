State proposing community meeting after homeless clearing

The head of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the agency behind the controversial clearing of homeless encampments in the State Forest last month, wants to hold a community meeting with Vineyarders.

In a letter to all six town administrators, Wampanoag tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) Chairwoman Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, and County Manager Martina Thornton, DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo says he wants to coordinate better with local agencies going forward.

“DCR can and will do better when engaging with this population in our public spaces,” he wrote in a letter dated August 20.

Moving forward, the commissioner wrote, his agency will rely on partnerships to provide resources for the homeless.

“There are social services that individuals sheltering in encampments need that DCR does not provide, including housing, financial assistance, physical and mental health, and substance use care,” he wrote. “To ensure those in need are connected with these resources, we plan to engage with our state agency partners, municipal leaders, elected officials, public health and social service organizations, emergency responders, as well as area community advocates.”

This includes on-Island partners. “While this is a national and statewide issue, it’s also very much a local issue, and we know that Martha’s Vineyard is a community that comes together to support those in need. DCR is committed to collaborating with you as we work to find humane solutions to this complex issue while leading with best practice, compassion, and diligence.”

Without key resources for the homeless, Arrigo stated in the letter, areas where individuals experiencing homelessness take shelter can become dangerous.

“With no critical social and transitional housing services provided that are essential for this vulnerable population, these areas are creating public health and safety concerns for the individuals living in them, and for those who visit our DCR properties, as well as the lands we steward for the well-being of all,” he wrote. “Recent actions taken at Manuel Correllus were done with this intention in mind.”