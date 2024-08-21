Volunteers make a difference at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Windemere

This summer, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Windemere welcomed more than a dozen volunteers, making the newly relaunched Volunteer Program a great success. With summer winding down, Michele Moore, volunteer coordinator, is actively recruiting volunteers for the fall and winter.

“Michele has done an incredible job building a volunteer workforce in such a short period of time,” said David Caron, R.Ph., Pharm.D., and vice president of diagnostic and therapeutic services. “She has identified competent and enthusiastic volunteers who have been a positive addition to the patient experience!”

Here’s a list of our first wave of volunteers, and how they contributed.

Elena Giordano, the first volunteer at MVH in the new program, split her time between the lab and radiology, and served as a greeter and patient liaison. She is attending Quinnipiac University this fall to study nursing.

Lee Moran, our second volunteer this summer, has been working in the communications department. Lee is going into their junior year at Ithaca College, where they are pursuing a bachelor of science in public and community health, a bachelor of arts in history, and a minor in Writing.

Nina Garbarino has been assisting in the lab as a greeter and patient liaison. She is studying neuroscience at Northeastern University, and is on the premed track.

Iain Akerman split his time between infusion and radiology. He worked on special projects, observed, and acted as a greeter and patient liaison. He has a long history of volunteering at Rhode Island Hospital.

Brian Ellis assisted in Windemere with patient activities. He is entering his senior year at Brown University. He has a long history of volunteerism, but this is his first experience at a rural hospital.

Abigail Herrmann volunteered in infusion, assisting with projects and acting as a patient liaison in the department. She attends Wake Forest University, where she is working on becoming an EMT.

Atlas Zack volunteers in the infusion department, assisting with projects and acting as a patient liaison. He is also an EMT in Edgartown.

Milo Sullivan is going into his junior year at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). He spent time this winter assisting in radiology, and returned in the summer to volunteer in both radiology and the lab as a patient liaison.

Tess Williams is a recent college graduate. She is assisting in physical therapy.

Alexandra Wells spent her time volunteering and observing within the OB/GYN department. Alexandra is going into her senior year at the University of Georgia.

Cameron Bayha is heading to Hamilton College in the fall, and will be following the premed track. He helped at Windemere, assisted in the development office with poster distribution, and filled in at the lab as a patient liaison and greeter.

Jonah Kelly is a high school student from Newton who spends time on the Vineyard with his grandmother. In addition to his job with Island Kayak, he volunteered at Windemere.

Fran Gilchrist is from Windsor, Conn. She has been coming to Martha’s Vineyard since the 1970s. She will be volunteering at Windemere.

Nora Motahari lives on the Vineyard year-round. She will be going into her junior year at MVRHS. In addition to volunteering in the lab, she will be observing in the pharmacy.

For the fall and winter months, MVH and Windemere are welcoming volunteers in the following areas:

General hospital volunteer and patient greeter.

Volunteers to work special events.

Volunteers to assist in cataloging our extensive art collection.

For more information on available volunteer positions, and to apply to become a volunteer, please visit Volunteer – Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (mvhospital.org).

