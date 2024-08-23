Faria for state rep.

To the Editor:

Arielle Faria is running for state representative for an open seat in the Democratic primary on Sept 3. She is a fierce advocate for the Islands, with extensive experience in creating affordable housing for Island residents.

I served as secretary of housing and economic development under Gov. Patrick, and five years ago became a full-time resident of West Tisbury. Working with Arielle on the Housing Bank, I came to admire her leadership as co-chair of the Housing Bank Coalition. She led a delegation from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket 250 persons strong to the State House, and rallied the group on the State House steps. State House officials are still buzzing over the power of her advocacy on that day.

Let’s send her to the State House to finish the job as our state representative for Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Falmouth. Arielle Faria will make us proud.

Dan O’Connell

West Tisbury