Thank you to Tisbury first responders

To the Editor:

Today, I drove through Five Corners in V.H., and as I passed in front of the Times office, a giant plume of smoke appeared from under my hood, and my car went DEAD in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Apparently my radiator hose had blown clean off. As there was a great deal of traffic, I jumped out to try and push the car to the side of the road. Total strangers stepped up to help without question. The whole scene looked like it could have been a car fire to the folks around me who called it in.

Within seconds, before I even opened the hood to check the situation, I found myself SURROUNDED by Tisbury first responders. As a kid who grew up in a house full of firefighters, I must say how profoundly impressed I am. I don’t think it was even ONE MINUTE before help was on the scene. Tisbury should be very proud of the folks who are protecting their town. In fact, that goes for all the towns on this Island.

So I am very grateful for the actions and efforts of all the Tisbury first responders, and I am equally sorry for taking them away from possibly serious matters. Our Island is at critical mass right now, and the folks we trust with our safety are all on the job. Please make sure to thank all the emergency services professionals for their excellence and eternal commitment to our community; they’ve certainly earned it, again and again and again.

Gordon Healy

Edgartown