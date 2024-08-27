Cribbage Club results

Twenty-five members and guests met last week to play with the Vineyard Cribbage Club. The results were as follows:

First, Jack Silvia with a 12/6 +71 card — congratulations on a perfect card!

Second, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +109 card

Third, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5 +41 card

Fourth, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +37 card

Fifth, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +24 card

Sixth, Louis Larsen with a 8/4 +33 card

There were five 24-point hands, by George Giosmas, Beth Tessmer (two), David Pothier, and Kathy Kinsman. There were a total of six skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

Please come and join us for some fun. We meet every Wednesday at the MVRHS in the Culinary Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts. We will be meeting on Monday, August 26, next week. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.