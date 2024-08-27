Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: September 2024

Falls Prevention: A Step Ahead

As we age, maintaining our balance becomes increasingly crucial. That’s why Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is putting the spotlight on Falls Prevention Awareness Month this September.

Remember, the best time to think about preventing falls is before they happen!

Join us for an event at the Tisbury Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 1:30 pm. We’re thrilled to host Jim Lobely, the Long Game Coach, for a live exercise class. With his background in dance and movement therapy, Jim will lead a fun, adaptable session focusing on strengthening balance and mobility. This class is suitable for all ages and abilities.

We encourage everyone to attend the live event and to take advantage of Jim’s weekly fitness classes via Zoom throughout September. By participating in both, you’ll benefit from in-person instruction and the convenience of at-home practice. The best part? All these activities are absolutely FREE and open to everyone!

Our falls prevention initiatives don’t stop there. Throughout the month, look for our informational table displays across the Island, join us for a nature walk at Felix Neck, and take advantage of free fall risk assessments at the YMCA. We’ve designed these events to complement each other, providing a comprehensive approach to falls prevention.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take proactive steps toward better balance and overall health. Attend as many events as you can — both in person and online — to get the full benefit of our program.

For more information or to get the Zoom link for online classes, contact Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard at jamieloschen@hamv.org, or visit our website, hamv.org.

Let’s work together to stay strong, stable, and safe. Your future self will thank you!