It’s a boy

Island Alpaca welcomed a new addition to its herd on Friday, August 23, at approximately 1:39 pm.

The newest member, born to Anika and Jakkari, is a healthy baby boy. Visitors are invited to stop by the farm, which is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm, to meet the little one in person. For those unable to visit, the new arrival can also be seen via the AlpacaWebCam at alpacawebcam.com.

Island Alpaca is also inviting the community to help name the new baby. They are looking for suggestions for a boy’s name that begins with the letter “A.” Names can be submitted by email or through Instagram and Facebook.