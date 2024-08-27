M.V. Center for Living: September 2024

M.V. Center for Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network

508-939-9440

lesliec@mvcenter4living.org

mvcenter4living.org

Rewrite the story!

Although there is not yet a cure for dementia, you can help to rewrite the story for hundreds of Islanders living with this disease, and their caregivers. As Greg O’Brien wrote in his book, “On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s:” “I strive to keep focus on living with Alzheimer’s, not dying with it.”

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living is the Island’s only dementia and caregiver support center. We specialize in memory care and caregiver support, helping community members to age in place longer. Your generosity improves the quality of life for those living with dementia and their caregivers, as well as anyone impacted by impairments of aging.

No one has to do it alone

Donate today to help MVCL continue delivering expert services and resources to individuals and their loved ones facing these challenges. The services we provide include:

Supportive Day Program – activity and social program

Respite Innovations – home visits

Dementia Coaching – to make home life easier

Support Groups – professionally led for both caregivers and those experiencing early memory loss

Resources and Education – remove stigma and learn strategies

Through person-centered programming, all of our services fill lives with meaningful connection, activities, and purpose. Empower people living with dementia and their caregivers to live their best life. Your support rewrites the story!

Announcements

MVCL will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.

Join us every Friday, 11 am to 12 pm, for a musical Open House, or cut the rug every third Thursday (Sept. 19) for a dance party from 10 am to 12 pm.

Volunteer and paid substitute opportunities available. Call for more information.

Free Dementia Friends Training on Sept. 12, 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Call Mary Holmes to register, or to schedule training for you or your staff, call 508-939-9440.

Sincerely,

Leslie Clapp

Executive Director

P.S. Your donation is tax deductible!

P.P.S. Save your stamp and donate online at mvcenter4living.org.