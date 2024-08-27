Noteworthy 55+: September 2024

Community Programs

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury on errands, Wednesday to Friday. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.