“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.” —Robin Williams, 1951–2014

Can you believe that Labor Day weekend is upon us? Time to squeeze in as much summer fun as you can! The weather has been so perfect, with warm days and cool, clear nights. And those late summer sunsets have been spectacular!

Kick off the holiday weekend with the last of the Tabernacle Sunset Concert Series on Friday, August 30, featuring Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. Always great to have them in our own backyard! Music starts at 6 pm.

Thanks to the Norton Farm family and staff for keeping us stocked with fresh summer food once again this year. We have really enjoyed the quality of the fruits, veggies, and baked goods there this summer. The flowers in the field and in the cans are always gorgeous — lots of sunflowers this year!

Sunday in the Park Concerts continue with Rick Bausman and the Milokan Drummers performing at the Ocean Park Bandstand on Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The Oak Bluffs Open Market is also on Sundays, through mid-October. From 10 am to 2 pm, you can shop local artisans, and enjoy the music of John O’Toole.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, there will be a book talk at the West Tisbury library that you might want to attend. “America’s Hidden Economic Engines” tells the story of how community and technical colleges are rising as the best options to foster equitable economic growth in America. Editor Robert Schwartz will be there to talk about the research in the book, along with ACE MV Director Alex Coutts and ACE board member Nancy Hoffman, who will share the exciting collaborations with community colleges that are helping Vineyard students accomplish their goals. The talk starts at 4:30 pm; thanks to the W.T. library for sponsoring it.

August 30 is a big day for birthdays, celebrating Pam Melrose, Ashley Girard, Jennifer Fiore, Danielle Albert, and Justin Oslyn. Nancy Giordano and Chuck Wiley celebrate on August 31.

September birthdays start off with a bang: The fabulous Karen Trotier celebrates on Sept. 1, along with Anne Davey. The mayor of Oak Bluffs and ambassador of smiles, Eddie Ben David, will give and receive birthday hugs on Sept. 2. Miss Xena Clark also celebrates on the 2nd by turning 4 years old. Sept. 3 is the day to say “Happy birthday!” to Bob Pacheco, and tell him to take the day off! On the 5th, we wish a joy-filled day to Polar Bear extraordinaire Caroline Hunter!

