Poet’s Corner: Autumn

Autumn

By Cecily Bryant

The singing of crickets in unison

herald the coming of the waning light,

Daddy long-legs do their push-ups on my

door frame, and the Joe-Pye weed stand like

tawny sentinels daring the fall to come

I am both solemn at summer’s passing

and happy for autumn’s respite

The sward beyond my back door has thatched

from August’s heat, but the air is now cool and cleaned

The rose hips in the garden have turned their

brightest orange, and the last of the bees

still search among the drying lavender

I am grateful for my Island home, and feel

the good fortune of her peaceful countenance

When the geese start to gather in the great ponds

for their migration south and the marshes begin to bronze

I pull my blanket around my shoulders

and whisper thankyou to the passing clouds

Cecily Bryant was a longtime resident of West Tisbury, where she raised her son and operated a small, rural school. Her poems have been included in several publications.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.