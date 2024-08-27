Real Estate Transactions: August 19 – 23, 2024

Edgartown

August 20, Gerald S. Cohen and Linda A. Cohen sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 351 Week 24 to Kelly Abbott and Charles Abbott for $6,000.

August 23, Michele Verdi sold Meetinghouse Road Unit 7 Building C of Meetinghouse Village Condo, to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of Meetinghouse Seven Realty Trust, for $1,400,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 23, Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 25 Inca Road Nominee Trust, sold 3 Evans Way to Michael Peters for $175,000.

August 23, Joseph Massua sold 51 Manchester Ave. to Steven Munroe and Cailie Burns for $955,000.

August 23, Traci A. Cavanaugh sold 21 Dolly Lane to Lloyd LLC for $1,289,750.

Tisbury

August 22, Justin E. Baer sold 70 Tashmoo Ave. to 70 Tashmoo LLC for $1,500,000.