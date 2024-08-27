West Tisbury

What a rainstorm we had last Monday. I don’t ever remember rain like that. Mike thought we had about 3 inches, but I have heard other people reporting over 5. Puddles along the roads sprayed water into the air as cars passed through. We were grateful it didn’t happen until after the fair.

The rain cooled the air and lowered the humidity. It was lovely to be cool, to open our windows, to want a blanket at night. No sweater yet, but shirtsleeves are definitely OK.

When Mike and I met friends for breakfast at the airport on Sunday, Sandy asked me, “What have you been up to?” I thought for a moment before answering, “I watched the conventions late into the night and took naps during the day.”

I have also read some interesting books about American history, past and current. Heather Cox Richardson’s latest book, “Democracy Awakening,” puts our current politics into a historical continuum, our long history of political rivalry dating from our earliest days. On my table are two more: Nancy Pelosi’s “The Art of Power,” and “Our Common Ground” by Diane Hessan. Mike and I heard her interviewed, and we are eager to read about her four years of travel and interviews. I’m always curious to know what other people think.

Ginny Jones, Hasty Runner, and I were Tara Whiting-Wells’s morning crew last Saturday at the Public Safety Building. It was the last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary election, and the start of early voting. We had about 20 people come in to vote. It’s always fun to be with my three companions, and I feel useful and public-spirited. I always meet the most interesting people, and catch up. Sue and Barbara Silk took over for the afternoon.

The Massachusetts primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Public Safety Building. Hours are 7 am to 8 pm. If you are voting by mail, you may leave your signed and sealed ballot in the dropbox in town hall before 8 pm on Sept. 3.

“Do something,” Michelle Obama advised Democrats in her convention speech. Martha’s Vineyard Democrats will rally at Five Corners for Harris-Walz 2024 on Monday, Sept. 2, 11 am to 12:30 pm. Signs will be provided, or bring your own.

The Boston Globe had a front-page story about the number of Vineyard residents infected with alpha-gal syndrome from lone star tick bites. Coincidentally, I received an email notice from PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. They have gifted all the Island libraries with copies of “The Lone Star Tick Cookbook,” full of vegan recipes for those who have become allergic to meat and dairy because of alpha-gal.

Labor Day is Monday, the first Monday of September. School will start, and the rhythm of our days will turn to fall. I noticed two ochre-colored leaves in my driveway yesterday. They had fallen from the big tulip tree in the center of our circle. There will be more.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.