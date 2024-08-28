Are you carb-inclusive?

To carb or not to carb? That is the question that Phoebe Lapine sets out to answer in her new cookbook, “Carbivore.” Described as “someone who embraces carbs as part of a balanced diet without letting them cause chaos in the body,” Lapine, a self-proclaimed carbivore, aims to help people intentionally incorporate carbohydrates into their diet.

The book follows recent trends in nutritional science and public media away from low-carb diets and toward more balanced meals that include healthy proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, the three macronutrients that the body requires. While the perfect ratio of each macronutrient is debated — and is likely different for every body and every lifestyle — Lapine believes in the importance of moderation, and in “adding the good, instead of just taking away the bad.”

The cookbook starts with three chapters explaining some of the science behind carbohydrates: what they are, why we need them, and how to cook with them. For those who came to eat, not learn, the general gist, according to Lapine, is that while “we need carbs, we just don’t want too much glucose all at once. So the best thing you can do to have a carb-inclusive diet that has less of an impact on blood sugar is to add more fiber.”

Some disappointment is possible, in that the book, seemingly named after pasta and pizza, argues for moderation and carb inclusivity rather than carb exclusivity. Any disappointment or confusion is quickly forgiven, though, because 130 beautiful recipes follow. Flipping though, you can find everything from Lemon Poppy Overnight Oats for breakfast to Summer Squash Succotash Enchiladas for dinner, and Raspberry Lime Rickey Curb Tart for dessert — or for any meal of the day, if you ask me. The recipes are simple and clear, without calling for any crazy ingredients or gadgets. All of them are gluten-free, and many are clearly labeled as dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, low-FODMAP, no added sugar, or paleo. And they have easy substitutions for dietary restrictions.

Most of the recipes are paired with enticing photos so home chefs will know what their finished product should, hopefully, look like (and sometimes what their finished product looks nothing like). Some recipes do not have photos, leaving complete creative control and judgment, for better or worse, up to the home chef.

Every recipe is accompanied by a “carb-o-meter rating” of low-, moderate-, and high-carb recipes, each with an explanation about how each will impact blood sugar, and how to design a personal meal plan. With knowledge of what, how, and why you are cooking what you are cooking, Lapine hopes people will cook with love and passion rather than fear and apprehension.

“Carbivore” is available for sale in the Island’s bookstores and online. More information, recipes, and wellness tips can be found at feedmephoebe.com.

Muhammara Roasted Red Pepper Dip

By Phoebe Lapine (given with her permission).

⅔ cup fresh gluten-free breadcrumbs

4 whole roasted red peppers (from one 12- to 16-oz. jar, or fresh)

½ cup raw walnuts, divided

1 small garlic clove, crushed

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. pomegranate molasses (optional)

2 tsp. Aleppo pepper, or ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. sea salt

crudités, crusty bread, or pita

In a small food processor, combine the breadcrumbs, roasted red peppers, ¼ cup walnuts, garlic, oil, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses (if using), pepper, cumin, and salt, and pulse until smooth, but still retaining some texture. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Finely chop the remaining ¼ cup walnuts, and use them to garnish the dip, along with a drizzle of oil and a pinch of pepper, if desired. Serve alongside the dipper of your choosing.