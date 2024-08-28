Endorsement for Thomas Moakley

To the Editor:

The office of state representative is a vital one for any community, and it requires a person with the right judgment, temperament, and commitment to the job, as well as the ability to work collaboratively with others. I have had numerous opportunities to observe Thomas Moakley in action in the Edgartown courthouse, and his intellect, strong work ethic, and capacity to reach equitable compromises have set a very high bar. With all of that in mind, I have every confidence that he will be an exemplary successor to our outgoing state representative, Dylan Fernandes. Please vote for Thomas on Election Day!

George Davis, clerk of courts

Dukes County