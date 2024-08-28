Museum Pieces: Widdiss wampum belt revealed

1 of 4

“I promised myself a long time ago that I would lead an interesting life.” —Sacheen Littlefeather

The Wampanoag people have lived on Martha’s Vineyard for more than 10,000 years. In all that time, they moved in rhythm with nature, making sure there was a balance to the biodiversity necessary to sustain life. Progress to the Wampanoag was directly related to the care and continuation of a harmonious existence that would be handed down through generations.

Tomorrow evening at 5:30 pm, MVM invites you to the opening of the exhibition “Generations — A Legacy of Art and Culture.” This exhibition showcases the extraordinary talent of three generations of the Widdiss family, including matriarch Gladys Widdiss, her son Donald, and his two sons, Heath and Jason. See and admire craftsmanship in pottery and wampum art that connect deeply to stories of the Island and of Wampanoag heritage. The highlight of tomorrow’s opening will be the premiere of a new wampum belt by Donald Widdiss. This significant, new wampum belt will deepen our appreciation of the Widdiss family heritage, while contributing to the ancient legacy of Wampanoag art and culture.

The exhibition will be up through Feb. 23. The museum protects a very small part of Wampanoag history. The Aquinnah Cultural Center is where you can really dive deep into the tribe’s belief in Moshup, the giant who created Noepe and the neighboring islands, who taught the Wampanoag to fish and catch whales, and who presides over their destinies. The tribe is self-governing,and is actively reclaiming many aspects of its culture, including the Wampanoag language, which is being taught to tribal members.

Yesterday, Island-raised filmmaker Victoria Campbell explored the gift and weight of family legacy with the screening of “House of Bones,” the first film she made, which came out in 2009. This awardwinning documentary captures the sale of a beloved home on Martha’s Vineyard that had been ruled by three generations of women, examining both the power of a gathering place and the fragility of losing that space. Following the screening, Campbell answered questions about the film, how it has become the foundational aspect of who she is and how she is evolving, and she shared extra scenes that did not make it into the original version. If you have not seen “House of Bones,” seek it out; it may encourage you to look at your family differently and with more compassion.

Another exhibition, “Human/Nature: Art and Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard,” opens on Sept. 19. The exhibition focuses on the Island’s sacred and protected open spaces, each with its own story to tell. Island artists will immerse us in these landscapes and their histories, providing a more profound grasp of the Island’s natural environment and the ongoing efforts to safeguard it.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Summer-season hours: Tuesday, 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.