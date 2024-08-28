Oak Bluffs pursuing new parking lot

Oak Bluffs is looking to create a paid parking lot with over 30 parking spaces on Uncas Avenue, a short walk away from bustling Circuit Avenue shops.

Finding parking in Oak Bluffs can be an ordeal with the seasonal population booming during the summer months, and the town is looking to relieve some of the downtown congestion.

The location — across the street from the Barn Bowl & Bistro — is on a roughly half-acre area that straddles Bradley Avenue between 8 and 29 Uncas Avenue; the area has been sitting vacant since 2020 when small electrical infrastructure was taken down.

Three design options proposed by Boston-based engineering firm Howard Stein Hudson consist of between 36 and 38 parking spaces costing the town between $385,000 and $410,000 to construct, which Oak Bluffs select board chair Gail Barmakian said came as a “sticker shock.”

No vote was made during the Tuesday evening meeting; board members wanted more details.

Town administrator Deborah Potter said it is not yet certain what kind of paid public parking system the town will implement. One option, she said, were “manual gates” in case the lot needed to be closed. She said the goal was making the parking lot “self-sustaining” to offset town costs.

Barmakian said the lot would be beneficial to both the businesses and residents. She said businesses have been saying their workers cannot find parking while residents have complained that workers’ cars are parked in their neighborhoods all day.

Barmakian is hopeful the lot could be up and running by next year.

There were concerns about the addition of a sidewalk, but some board members worried it would eliminate up to 10 spaces for street parking.

But, board member Emma Green-Beach said a sidewalk would make the area safer for pedestrians, especially during the shoulder season when it gets dark faster. Board member Dion Alley also pushed for a sidewalk, saying it would be needed to protect people in wheelchairs and may be needed to be ADA compliant.

The project will ultimately need to be reviewed by the town’s zoning officials and may need to go through the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s process.

Dan Doyle, a special projects planner at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission who was working with the engineering firm, said it was deemed the parking lot would not have a negative impact on Uncas Avenue and the surrounding transportation network.

Doyle said the plan was to make it an unpaved gravel parking lot, with an exception for parking spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Improvements to the parking lot would be phased in as the town needed, Doyle said, including the addition of an electric vehicle charging station, which Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter said is being explored with Eversource.

Tree planting and landscaping will also be done to comply with commission policies that include taking into consideration the neighborhood’s character.