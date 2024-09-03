Gratitude, excitement in Tisbury as students return to school

1 of 12

Schools across the Island opened their doors to students for Tuesday morning, marking the end of summer and the start of another school year.

At the Tisbury School, the opening day had extra significance as students and teachers were returning to a newly renovated school that had been years in the works.

“Every year, the first day of school is special,” said Principal Custer. “This year, for our school community, it means so much more. We feel such gratitude and happiness in finally opening the doors of this amazing, renovated school to our students.”

Final construction work continued right up until buses started lining up with energetic and nervous students ready for their first day. The $82 million construction project was approved in 2022, and aims to bring the school up to modern health, accessibility, and environmental standards.

The renovation addresses space needs for current and future students, improves accessibility for individuals with impaired mobility, and aligns with Tisbury’s Green Community pledge by eliminating fossil fuel use.

As buses lined up, families walked toward the new building while navigating sidewalks dampened by morning sprinklers, with some overly excited students dragging their families hand-in-hand through the mist.

Students returning to the school shared what they most looked forward to with the new building, after spending the past two school years in makeshift classrooms in modular buildings.

“I am excited to be able to see down to the lunch room from the second floor and I’m excited to see the more spacious classrooms,” said 7th grader, Heitor Lopes.