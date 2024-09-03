Marilyn Jo Wey, 79, of Oak Bluffs passed away peacefully in Falmouth Hospital on August 21, 2024. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

Marilyn was born on August 20, 1945, in Winthrop to Floyd and Betty Lohnes. After graduating from Winthrop High School, she obtained a degree from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, and worked as a dental hygienist. She married Roger Wey, and after a year of living in Boston, they moved to their first house in Bridgewater, where she worked part-time as a dental hygienist and took care of their growing family.

Marilyn and Roger moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where they built a house on East Chop, in the summer of 1975. They started Wey Construction Corp. and a few years later, Cottage City Supply, a hardware store with a lumberyard. Marilyn balanced the books and payroll for the businesses, while taking care of seven children. Marilyn juggled all of the children’s sports and afterschool activities while singing cheerfully “On the Road Again.” She was active with the PTO, and enjoyed volunteering at Felix Neck when her children were young.

Marilyn obtained a real estate broker’s license, and sold real estate on Martha’s Vineyard for many years. She enjoyed playing tennis, keeping up with current events, and writing. She would have her morning coffee on the front porch and greet people as they walked to the tennis courts. She loved her house on East Chop, and lived there for the remainder of her life.

Through all of life’s trials and tribulations, Marilyn never lost her sense of humor. She enjoyed thinking of clever ways to point out the lighter side of situations, making those around her laugh or at least crack a smile.

Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of being a mother.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Betty Lohnes, her sister, Joanne Bethune, and her son, Timothy Wey. She is survived by her brother, Richard Lohnes; her children, Eric Wey (Karen) of Sugar Land, Texas, Christopher Wey (Debbie) of Tega Cay, S.C., Jennifer Fiore (Kyle) of Oak Bluffs, Rachel Stimits (Jason) of Merritt Island, Fla., Heather Boyle (Jaime) of Oak Bluffs, and Rebecca Bizzaro (Tom) of Huntington, N.Y. She was proud of her 15 grandchildren: Jessica, Ryan, Grace, Evan, Caroline, Cal, Nick, Ella, Ethan, Emma, Tyler, Savannah, Lillian, Daniel, and John.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 pm at the United Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs, followed by a memorial gathering at United Methodist Parish Hall in the Campgrounds.