Caroline Ballou Eden (“Cay”), of Washington, D.C., Lake Wales, Fla., and Edgartown, died peacefully on July 17, 2024, in Greenwich, Conn., at the age of 93. Cay was born in Providence on Feb. 27, 1931, and attended the Wheeler School, Emma Willard School, and Vassar College, where she earned a BA in education, with a minor in art.

Cay was a multitalented individual who excelled in sports such as tennis, golf, and sailing. She was awarded many trophies for her tennis victories at the Edgartown Yacht Club.

Cay loved to sing, and participated in the a cappella group at Vassar called the Night Owls. She was also a talented artist, who employed bright color, line, and motion in an abstract expressionist manner to capture the natural world and important landmarks from her travels across the globe. Cay loved to share her artwork with others, and exhibited at various locations such as the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown, in Greenwich, and in private homes across the U.S.

Cay was a woman of strong Christian faith, and enjoyed hosting regular Bible studies at her home. Above all, she was a loving wife, and a nurturing mother and grandmother who valued most her time with her children and grandchildren.

Cay was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John W. Eden; her sons, John Jefferson Eden and Carter R. Eden, and her daughter-in-law, Chesney Sprague Eden. Cay is survived by her children, Timothy S. Eden and his fiancée Michon Schenck, and Emily Eden Trotman; her son-in-law, Philip T. Trotman; and her grandchildren, John Eden, Charlie Eden, Allie Trotman, and Julia Trotman.

In her last two years, Cay was cared for by the dedicated staff at Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Nathaniel Witherell, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830.