And just like that, the last of the summer hoorahs has come to a close. With August behind us and September swooping in, we are holding on to those last few weeks of summer. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to get a few beach days in before fall solstice; I know I surely will. Oh, and hello Edgartown! I’m Ashley Wheeler, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join you all as your new town columnist. I’m here to dive into everything that makes Edgartown truly special, and I’m looking forward to bringing you the stories, events, and community that celebrate our town’s unique spirit. Let’s embark on this journey together, uncovering the hidden gems, must-see events, and the everyday moments that make Edgartown a place like no other.

It’s officially that time of year again — back-to-school season is upon us! Our Island schools are buzzing with excitement and anticipation of the year ahead. Let’s rally together to support our kids and educators as they dive into new challenges and opportunities. Here’s to a year filled with learning, growth, and hopefully a little fun!

This past weekend, a crew of 29 beach BeFrienders took to four of our Edgartown beaches to clean up the remnants of the summer beachgoers. They were thrilled to discover the tiny trash count this week, proving that we’re in the process of treating and maintaining our beaches well! Many thanks to the hosts, Bruce Golden of VCS, Kate Burnside of Seacoast Properties and the Great Pond Foundation, Warren West of West Wind Landscaping, who focused on the State Beach bike path, Marry Marro,the counting queen, and all Beach BeFriender kitmakers who supply our libraries.

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation is putting on its second annual Trail Run Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 am. Join in for a stroll along the trails of Caroline Tuthill Preserve. The run will begin at the field along Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, taking you on a 3.2-mile loop through the pitch pine forest down to Sengekontacket Pond and back. There is no cost to register for the event. Any contributions will go to support the conservation of the natural landscape we all love.

Edgartown Books is hosting a book signing with Jerome Premmereur, a Vineyard-based author of “A Biological, Psychological, and Philosophical Approach to Human Nature and Radicalism,” on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 4 pm. Premmereur dives into the origins and possible solutions to human radicalism with this book, written partly on the front porch of Edgartown Books.

Young Eagles Rally takes place this Saturday at Katama Airfield from 9 am to 12 pm. Free airplane rides and aviation education basics for interested youth ages 8 to 17, with parent/legal guardian approval and signature. If your child is interested in aviation, this Saturday’s the perfect opportunity to learn and fly!

I wish you all a great week! Cheers to a beautiful September in Edgartown.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.