In gratitude

1 of 8

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center in West Tisbury is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Bodhi Path is an international organization of Buddhist centers that was founded by the 14th Shamarpa, Shamar Rinpoche, in the mid-’90s. There are centers located in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, and the Vineyard Bodhi Center was erected in 1999. The center provides authentic teachings in a contemporary manner, and the teachers provide instruction in Buddhist meditation and philosophy, and offer guidance for practicing Buddhism.

“It’s been an incredible journey for all of us,” Barbara Dacey, co-coordinator of the celebratory events, said. “He [Shamar Rinpoche] had a vision, and the center has been very important to the people who have been involved in it and to this community. People can come and learn to meditate, and be exposed to teachings that are 2,500 years old.”

The events are being held on Sept. 8, 11, 15, and 18. On Sept. 8, from 10 to 11 am, a tribute will be paid to longtime resident teacher Lama Yeshe. “We’re going to pay tribute to Lama Yeshe, who is now in Germany,” Dacey said. “We are so grateful to her for what she’s done for us and the center.”

“She cultivated a lot for the center,” Sharon Gamsby, also a co-coordinator, said. “She will be streaming in from Germany. We’ll be introducing her to people who may not know her, showing clips of her teachings, and she will share some of her memories.”

On Sept. 11, from 6 to 7 pm, a tribute to founder Shamar Rinpoche, who passed away in 2014, will take place. “We will be sharing clips of him and his teachings, and of other people from the past,” Gamsby said.

“This will explain a bit of the history of the center and demonstrate it,” Dacey added. “People will get to know Shamar, and get the benefits of the teachings as well.”

On Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 to 11:30 am, Meditation and Words of Wisdom with Trinlay Rinpoche will take place, followed by a Bodhi Path pie reception with savory pies from Pie Chicks.

A Stupa consecration by Trinlay Rinphoche will take place on Sept. 18, from 5 to 6 pm. According to the Bodhi Path website, a Stupa is a structure which contains precious objects and prayers, and provides inspiration and support for meditation through symbolizing awareness, wisdom, and compassion. The Stupa is a gift from one of Shamar Rinpoche’s followers.

“The Stupa is eight feet tall, and was crafted in Nepal. It’s being constructed now,” Dacey said.

The Stupa is “a representation of the Buddha, and brings you in contact with the mind of awareness,” Gamsby added. “It’s a wonderful addition to the center, the community, and the environment. People like to come here to rest and enjoy the beautiful space, and this will add to it.”

Gamsby and Dacey are very much looking forward to celebrating Bodhi Path’s 25th anniversary, and welcome the community to join them in shared gratitude. “A lot of people have taken advantage of having the center here,” Gamsby said. “Hopefully it’s a path of maturity, because of the introspective qualities it brings. I’ve been involved for 25 years. There’s an alchemy that takes place over time — coming and sitting with yourself again and again, hearing the teachers, and getting support. It has a way of transforming your relationship with yourself and with the outer world.”

“The community aspect of the center has greatly impacted me, and I’ve seen it affect other people as well,” Dacey added. “I started in 1985, mostly on my own, and then when I came to Bodhi path in 2000, everything changed. I had teachers to talk to, and access to the teachings, which are so profound and deep, that if you meet it at the right time it totally changes your life. There is so much gratitude to all the teachers who come here, and to those who have given to the center.”

The celebrations are open to the public, who are invited to participate live or via Zoom. To learn more about Bodhi Path, visit bodhipath.org. The list of the events can be found here: bodhipath.org/25th-anniversary.