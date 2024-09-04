Informational session planned for community preservation

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the Community Preservation Coalition are partnering to bring an informational meeting for Islanders on how to best use funding reserved for housing and other community development.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 5 at 5 pm at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building on State Road. The program is expected to run for approximately 90 minutes.

The Community Preservation Act, or CPA, allows towns to levy a small tax on real estate property in order to develop housing, preserve historic properties, and create open space and other recreational opportunities.

The program will kick off with a brief update on Island housing efforts from Laura Silber, housing planner at the commission. Silber will also address ways that all six towns can maximize the impact of community preservation act initiatives in the future.

Stuart Saginor, Executive Director of the statewide Community Preservation Coalition, will also cover best practices for local Community Preservation Committees, as well as recent developments and upcoming issues surrounding the CPA program, including an update on the CPA Trust Fund.