Museum Pieces: Penikese Island History

“Study nature, not books.” —Louis Agassiz (1807–73)

In 1873, Louis Agassiz persuaded a wealthy NYC businessman, John Anderson, to give him Penikese Island plus a $50,000 endowment to start a school for natural history, where students could study nature, not books. He was a pioneer in experiential learning, and part of the layered history of Penikese, and he continues to play an important role in environmental studies, research, and education. Martha’s Vineyard Museum has a library full of books that convey history like this. But as Louis Agassiz says, “Books provide only the words; it’s up to us to take what we read or hear about, and look for ways to experience it.”

Did you know that Penikese Island used to be part of Chilmark? What about it being a state-run leper colony between 1904 and 1921? To find out even more, MVM invites you to a program called “The Remarkable History of Penikese Island” with Kimberly Ulmer, executive director of the Penikese School, tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 6, at 5 pm. Ulmer will also talk about the botanical survey that takes place every 25 years on the island.

The very first botanical survey took place 150 years ago, in 1874, and the most recent survey is just finishing up. These surveys measure populations of various plant and animal species, and how things change over time. The research conducted and recorded is some of the most important scientific data consistently collected. This will be an illuminating session with Ulmer.

Knowing our local history makes everything we do in the now even more meaningful. It’s cool to think about the fact that we share the Earth with other sentient beings, flora and fauna, that participate in our survival. What if we took five minutes every day to step into nature? Maybe in our garden, at the beach, an open field, our front porch — anywhere the sky is over our head and there is some kind of earth beneath our feet. What if, in those five minutes, we let all of our senses engage with what is around us, and feel our body relax into a comfy posture, and we just feel better? Stories like the ones Kimberly Ulmer will relay on Sept. 6 are bound to deepen our attachment to the place we have chosen to live.

The museum has a busy schedule of exhibit openings over these next couple months that will help us appreciate the Island’s vast generational knowledge, which has been passed on through the arts, the care of nature, and storytelling. “Generations: A Legacy of Art and Culture” opened last Friday, and traces the three generations of the Widdiss family artists. “Human/Nature: Art and Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard” opens on Sept. 19, inviting visitors to explore the Island’s sacred and protected open spaces, each with its unique story to tell. Through the work of Island artists, visitors will be immersed in these landscapes and their histories, providing a deeper understanding of the Island’s natural environment and the ongoing efforts to safeguard it. “The Secret Life of Seaweed” opens on Oct. 5, and will dive deep into the ways in which seaweed has played an important role in Vineyard life for centuries. From farming to cuisine, art to conservation, explore the history and future of these enigmatic organisms.

This is the last week to enjoy the “Clifford” exhibit too. It closes this Sunday, Sept. 8. So make sure you come and say your goodbyes. This will definitely be a tough exhibition to deconstruct, but our curatorial department has spectacular displays to present on the heels (or paws) of Clifford.

Are there any stories that you have heard of that the community of Martha’s Vineyard should know about? With your help, MVM will be the best community museum we can be. If you don’t see yourself in the museum spaces, walls, and halls, please let us know! We become better when we work together.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Summer-season hours: Tuesday, 10 am – 7 pm, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.