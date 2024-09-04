Poet’s Corner: so this happened

so this happened

By Michael Oliveira

first light rain of acorns

knocked on the forest floor

summoned summer forward

towards autumn’s yet unopened door

cold umber light spread

as the sea upon the shore

i took no comfort there

so turned to quickly flee

but popped up in my bed

some minutes after three

immediately questioning

what the hell

is wrong with me?

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

