Poet’s Corner: so this happened

so this happened
By Michael Oliveira
first light rain of acorns
knocked on the forest floor
summoned summer forward
towards autumn’s yet unopened door
cold umber light spread
as the sea upon the shore
i took no comfort there
so turned to quickly flee
but popped up in my bed
some minutes after three
immediately questioning
what the hell
is wrong with me?
Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.