Real Estate Transactions: August 26 – 30, 2024

Edgartown

August 27, Leo Catino sold 9 Hannahs Way to Jane Kentnor Dean for $1,099,000.

August 30, Gary A. Daula sold Meetinghouse Village Condominium Unit No. 21 Building G to Susan Gersh for $1,423,750.

August 30, Goldeneye LLC sold 52 South Summer St. to Vera L. Muzzillo, trustee of Muzzillo Family 2012 Irrevocable Trust, for $9,000,000.

August 30, Susan M. Martone sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 509 Week 36 to John Leonard and Mary Kaye Leonard for $756.86.

Gosnold

August 29, Mark A. Brodeur and Nina S. Brodeur sold 4 Broadway to David L. Frothingham and Diana C. Frothingham for $1,820,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 29, Allan A. Debettencourt Jr. and Joseph Manuel Debettencourt, trustees of Debettencourt-Evergreen Family Trust, sold 0 Winnie Ave. to Winnie Ave LLC for $425,000.

Tisbury

August 26, Sarah Cox Marshall and Donald Collins, trustee of Nancy Cox 1991 Revocable Trust, sold 59 Lake St. to Nicholas Marshall and Sarah Cox Marshall for $935,000.

West Tisbury

August 30, Robert A. Brown, Mary Jane Long, Herbert C. Dias III, Theresa Morgan, Richard J. Cowan, William D. Cowan, Andrew H. Cowan, and Anne E. Hinton, and the Estate of Frederick Gardner Burgess, also known as F. Gardner Burgess, sold 609 State Road to 609 State Road LLC for $550,000.