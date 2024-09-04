Heard on Main Street: Always remember that you’re unique. Just like everyone else.

There is something so special about the first day of school. But I remember those of my children more clearly than any of my own.

One year my daughter was going into eighth grade. She had worn jeans to school for a few years, since she had a teacher who wore slacks to school. The preceding summer we planned a family trip to visit relatives in England. My husband knew their girls did not wear jeans, so insisted she had to wear skirts on the trip. She was very displeased. Until we came home and she wore one of the skirts to middle school. She came home with a big smile, saying she already had a date to the prom — the next spring. And continued to wear skirts when she wanted a date, right through college.

All paddle- and racket-sport seniors: The Tisbury senior center has the brand-new Jazzminton set, with all you need to practice except a sparring partner. Bring a partner and practice to sharpen your pickleball, badminton, or tennis skills. There are unstructured pickup games Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in the Main Room.

Tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 6, at 5 pm at the M.V. Museum, learn about the remarkable history of Penikese Island with Kimberly Ulmer, director of the Penikese Island School. Spanning its early days as a natural history school to its time as a leper colony, and now a wildlife sanctuary, Penikese has played a range of roles over the past 150 years. Fee.

If you haven’t seen the M.V. Museum exhibit about “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” you only have until Sunday. Play together, rediscover your love for Clifford, and learn about the author, Norman Bridwell, who brought Clifford to life. Closes Sunday, Sept. 8.

Our Vineyard Haven library will present on Zoom “The Wyeths: An American Artistic Dynasty,” on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10:30 am. The Wyeth artists are known for their somber realism and subtle storytelling. Explore the style of painting established by N.C. Wyeth in the early 1900s and passed on by his children, primarily Andrew Wyeth and his grandson Jamie Wyeth. Part of a series of art history programs sponsored by the Vineyard Haven and Tewkesbury libraries. Register with our library.

Ask our Vineyard Haven library for more about the new Science and Nature Book Club, starting Thursday afternoon, Oct. 2, to discuss nonfiction books.

Our library has an exhibit of leaf art by Emily Davis on display in the lower level of the library during regular library hours, throughout September.

Happy anniversary to Chuck and Anne Downing next Wednesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Melissa Gold today. Happy birthday to Mike Ciancio tomorrow. Craig Sias parties on Monday. Wish the best to Deborah Giuffre on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: School is open. Remember to watch for little ones too excited to look both ways.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.