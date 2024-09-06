Another sampling of West Nile

A second mosquito in Edgartown this summer has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the town’s board of health.

The mosquito was collected and sampled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 from the Edgartown Town Cemetery as a part of an ongoing weekly surveillance.

This is the second detection of the virus in Edgartown this summer, with the first positive sample recorded on July 12. The town’s health board is urging residents to take precautions, especially during peak mosquito activity from dusk until dawn. The board also recommends wearing long sleeves, using insect repellent, and eliminating standing water around homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

West Nile Virus can cause fever, headache, body aches, and more severe symptoms in rare cases. The elderly are at a higher risk of severe infection.

There are no current vaccines for the disease, only through mosquito prevention can the virus be avoided.