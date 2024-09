Kristopher R. Edwards, 47, of Vineyard Haven, died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Mass General Hospital, after a brief illness. He was the son of Bradford and Beverly Edwards of Rome, N.Y.

A celebration of Kris’ life will be held at the Wharf Restaurant, on Main Street in Edgartown, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1 until 5 pm.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.