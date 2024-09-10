The saying “it takes a village” can cause some to roll their eyes, and others to nod in agreement. We are creative and resilient.

Founded a little more than a year ago, Beach BeFrienders encourages and supports us in cleaning trash off the Island beaches. This past weekend, Mary Marro and Laurisa Rich came for a reconnaissance visit to plan for removal, sometime in October, of beached lobster traps, ropes, and other large debris from places not near roads.

It is nice to be in the habit of picking up what washes in from the sea, and know that we don’t have to pay to dispose of it. Good news: Stickers will no longer be needed to dispose of the beach trash. We just have to keep it separate from our household trash, and show it to them. BeachBefriender packets of old feed bags for collecting the trash are still available at all of the libraries.

It is shocking to realize how much there is, and pleasing to connect and experience together, as Laurisa so aptly describes, “this soul-satisfying endeavor.”

Harriet Tubman said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”

Many thanks to the 2024 Chilmark Community Church lobster roll team. Over 10 weeks, 2,806 rolls were sold, and $28,500 of proceeds added to the church operating budget.

To the truly fabulous team of people from teenagers to those in their 90s, friends from up and down the Island, from on- and off-Island, friends from within the church, friends of the church, and friends of friends, well done, and thank you all — Emily Broderick (leader), Kathie Carroll, Judy Mayhew, Ann and Hal Noyes, Sarah Shipway, Brian Kennedy, Drew Kennedy, Shirley Kennedy, Marybeth Grady, Billie Hancock, Ian Goff, Pam Goff, Claire Ganz, Corie Lanning, Virginia Stone, Susanne Cronin, Sarah Laux, Teresa Temple, Connie Williams, Warren Doty, Mary McConneloug, the Quinty family, and Charlotte and Don Wright, with the Carr and Lundgren families as standby crew. Thank you to Adam Bresnick and IFP, Marshall and Katie Carroll at Menemsha Texaco for ice, Annette Anthony and the vendors for Wednesday Flea lunch sales.

Native Earth Teaching Farm’s hours have changed for the fall. It opens Wednesdays, 1 to 4 pm, unless the weather is impossibly yucky. Sundays through September, from 1 to 4 pm, they are open for fiber arts — bring your knitting, sewing, or something for the indigo dye vat. Or bring yourself and enjoy the company and conversation.

I want to thank North Tabor Farm for its clever and entertaining roadside sign. It is a pleasure, and one of the highlights of any drive up or down North Road. I encourage you to check it out, and stop into their stand often.

The Galley in Menemsha has also changed to fall hours. It is open from 11 am to 3 pm.

Now is the time when we take stock of what we didn’t get to do this summer, and plan how to do it now. For me, this includes trips to the beach, the Galley, the Outermost Inn, farmstands, and visits with friends on the beach. What are your plans?

