Cribbage Club results

We ended our summer series with Roy Scheffer becoming the champion! Scheffer lost only about four games all summer! His reign continues, as he came in first this week!

Eighteen of us met Wednesday night at the MVRHS Culinary Department to play our favorite game. The tournament results were:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +78 card

Second, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +29 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/5 +58 card

Fourth, David Pothier with an 8/4 +42

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with an 8/4 +38

There were only four skunks, and not one person scored a 24-point hand.

If you’d like to check us out, we meet at 5:30 pm at the school for setup and dinner. Play starts at 6 pm sharp. If you are interested, or just have questions, please feel free to text or call me: Mary Alice Russell, 508-524-1220.