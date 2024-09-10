As I was out on my morning walk today, I saw people arriving off the boat with smiling faces and palpable excitement that immediately brought me back to my first recallable memory of coming to the Island — dancing around, climbing up the railings to catch a view of the largest boats my miniature self had never seen. I was young, no older than 3 or 4, and I was convinced the journey would take days. At one point during our travels, I remember my father explaining, “No, Ashley, it will take two hours, not a week,” as if I had been traveling with the same transportation that my great-grandparents did when they first came to Edgartown, where there were horses and buggies instead of Cybertrucks. Arriving with my little Strawberry Shortcake backpack, I had all the hopes in the world of catching a crab to take home as a pet. I was successful in the crab-catching department, but I surely couldn’t convince my parents to let me take it home in my pail.

As we reach the second week of September, we are experiencing one of the most beautiful times of year here — dewy, sometimes chilly mornings, and sun-soaked afternoons to ensure we can still go to the beach for at least another month. The flutter of summer visitors has slowed down, and we can finally focus on the important things: the 79th annual Bass and Bluefish Derby, starting this Sunday, Sept. 15!

I was raised in a fishing family, my grandmother Sylvia being one of the most — if not the most — valuable fisherwomen on the boat. If she was there, she was going to catch something, in fact, she wouldn’t come in until she did. Oftentimes the catch she came back with might have even been taller than she was. It wasn’t just a hobby, it was a way of life; for her, my grandfather, my great-uncle, and any other children who got roped into going at 4 am — mainly my older sister. I had to be bribed with a trip to the candy store or the arcade.

The walls of our family home are covered from top to bottom with the award plaques my family has received over the decades. This year, in their memory, I’m going to partake in my first-ever Martha’s Vineyard Derby. I know with a little luck, and hopefully some of the fishermen genes in my blood, I’ll bring something home too.

This Saturday, the Edgartown library is hosting a “Vinyasa Power Yoga” class at 9 am. Vinyasa is a creative form of yoga incorporating the elements of strength-building and breathwork. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library. At 11:45 am, it will be hosting “Active Moves with Jenna.” Taught by early childhood expert Jenna Robichau, this class focuses on timing, rhythms, and weights of movement, where children will learn to self-regulate their bodies and find balance.

I wish everyone a wonderful week, and happy fishing!

