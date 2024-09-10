“Life’s tragedy is that we get old too soon and wise too late.” —Benjamin Franklin

This September weather is making it easier to transition from summer. The water was a lovely 70° on Sunday, when I took a dip at the Inkwell with Gina Patti and friends to celebrate Gina’s birthday. Hope this keeps up for a while!

You can dance to Pat Law and ESP this Saturday, the 14th, at the P.A. Club from 6 to 9 pm. Thanks so much to Charlene and staff for keeping our lives filled with music!

Alison Cohen let me know that the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are holding a book drive on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm in the meeting room at the library. Books must be brought into the meeting room, and not left on the porch or foyer, please. Books must be in good to excellent condition. Technology, medical, and science texts as well as travel guides must be published within the past three years. They can’t accept textbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries, or Bibles, and are not accepting CDs, DVDs, or puzzles at this time.

The Sunday in the Park Concerts are still going, too. Get to Ocean Park to hear One Night Stand this Sunday, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at the Bandstand. These concerts will continue into October.

Coop deVille’s annual fall Pig Roast is Sunday, Sept. 15. With our favorite Island musicians playing on the boat, great food, and the harbor packed with friends, what could make a better September afternoon?

Get your tackle ready! The Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby starts Sunday, Sept. 15, and runs through Oct. 19. This 78-year-old tradition brings serious anglers from all over the country, and all corners of the Island to compete for prizes and bragging rights. The Derby contributes a lot to the community, with free fresh fish distributed to senior centers and the Food Pantry, and scholarships awarded to local high school seniors. Find the rules and registration link at mvderby.com. Good luck!

Happy birthday to Mark Crossland on Sept. 14, along with many thanks for keeping our town beautiful. The flowers in Ocean Park were especially delightful this summer!

Happy anniversary to Teri Mello and Sean Conley on Sept. 12.

Happy first anniversary to Jenna and Zach Sylvia on the 16th! They will be celebrating in Italy, taking their delayed honeymoon on the island of Sardinia. You’ll see me walking around town with grandpup Doobie while they’re gone!

Happy birthday to Island angel Nancy Nevin on the 15th! Henry Louis Gates Jr. will be celebrating his roots on Sept. 16. He shares the day with other Oak Bluffs celebrities: Ewell Hopkins, Katrina Araujo, Anna Walton, and Clarissa Stead. Kia Newton celebrates her day on the 17th. Big shout-out to my firstborn, J.J. Cheney, on the 18th!

