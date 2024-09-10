Poet’s Corner: There’s a war going on

There’s a war going on
By Nancy Slonim Aronie
There’s a war going on (actually two)
and we’re debating whether Gray Barn Boule
or Orange Peel hot cross buns are better for French toast
There’s a war going on (actually two)
and we’re upset because our package didn’t come today
What’s with UPS ANYWAY?
There’s a war going on
and I’m upset that the deer ate my spring tulips
and something else ate my summer basil
There’s a war going on and I have ALPHA GAL THE LONE STAR TICK BITE
and I can’t eat ribeye anymore or bacon or blue cheese
O jeez
There are actually 110 armed conflicts
going on right this minute!
So what should I worry about now?
Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for The Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.
