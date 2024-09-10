Poet’s Corner: There’s a war going on

There’s a war going on

By Nancy Slonim Aronie

There’s a war going on (actually two)

and we’re debating whether Gray Barn Boule

or Orange Peel hot cross buns are better for French toast

There’s a war going on (actually two)

and we’re upset because our package didn’t come today

What’s with UPS ANYWAY?

There’s a war going on

and I’m upset that the deer ate my spring tulips

and something else ate my summer basil

There’s a war going on and I have ALPHA GAL THE LONE STAR TICK BITE

and I can’t eat ribeye anymore or bacon or blue cheese

O jeez

There are actually 110 armed conflicts

going on right this minute!

So what should I worry about now?

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for The Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.

