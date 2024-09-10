Heard on Main Street: Have the tourists gone yet?

I found a treasured memory I’d forgotten when I was talking with a friend this week. It was a complete surprise to me, and a delight to remember. The amazing thing was that a few weeks ago the same thing happened. It seems odd to be so old that I’ve forgotten events that still seem important to me now. This is a very special friend in my life!

Some things you just don’t forget. Kathy Ivory’s friends know that this girl really loves cards. Her birthday is Sept. 27, so there is time to find an unusual card for this special year. Write ‘birthday‘ on the back of the envelope so it will mysteriously disappear until needed. Mail to Kathy at P.O. Box 1665, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

You can learn about “Black Homeownership on Martha’s Vineyard” with Tom Dresser at Bunch of Grapes this Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4 pm.

Library patrons were both sad and pleased to hear that staff member Lagan Trieschmann has left to go to college. We wish him a happy and successful future.

The Vineyard Haven library will hold “Virtual Job Search Help” on Zoom on three Mondays at 2 pm. Sept. 16: “Emotional Intelligence for Job Seekers.” Sept. 23: “Uncover the Hidden Job Market with Networking.” Sept. 30: “How to Achieve Career Clarity with YouMap.” Every person is unique, and no two YouMap profiles are the same. It will be led by Shelley Piedmont, career coach of Career GPS. This one will be recorded — registrants will receive it by email. Register with the library.

Sign up now for a “Great Travel Writing Workshop” at the library with Caroline Joy Adams on Friday, Sept. 27, at 3 pm. Find out how to share some of your travel adventures, recent or long-ago. Limited to 12, preregistration required.

Want some family fun? Just go to our library for the interactive folk music class for babies, toddlers, kids, and their grown-ups on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3:30 pm. Enjoy dancing with the Western Massachusetts folk group Little Roots. Hear about and hold different instruments to explore the different sounds. Just show up.

MV Magazine invites you to enter the annual Martha’s Vineyard Photography Contest for the best photograph of Martha’s Vineyard. The top three win prizes. Deadline for entry is only a few weeks away, Saturday, Sept. 28, at midnight. Enter at webmaster@vineyardgazette.com

I just enjoyed a contest-winning photograph online of a flying puffin. Sorry, it just looked so funny. I love puffins, but never saw one in the air before.

Happy anniversary to Doris and Jerome Clark on Tuesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Joyce Stiles Tucker on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Kevin Olson. Wish the best on Monday to Steve Hammond. Samantha Valley and Hilda Illingworth party on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: “Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.” —Mary Oliver

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.