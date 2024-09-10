We had a lovely Saturday for the annual fire department picnic at Flat Point Farm. A tent with tables and chairs had been set up, and the big grill was cooking hamburgers, hot dogs, and venison. Assorted side dishes and desserts covered two long tables. I hadn’t eaten that morning, to be prepared for the usual feast.

We all commented that Eleanor Neubert brought brownies, instead of her expected deviled eggs. The brownies were delicious, too, so no complaints. Since this year’s picnic was held on Saturday instead of the traditional Sunday, everything felt a little different, and different was just fine.

It’s always fun to catch up with everyone, especially at the end of a busy summer. Eleanor thought this was the 50th year of the picnic, that it used to be held the Sunday after the Ag Fair. The fair was only three days then, and still at the Grange. Eleanor’s father, Arnie Fischer, was the fire chief then, the first in West Tisbury.

One of the first people I saw was Bob Maciel Sr. Back when Mike joined the department in 1984, the Maciels were the stalwarts of Station 1. Of course, Station 1 and the no-longer-in-use station on Old Courthouse Road, which was Station 2 in those days, were the West Tisbury Fire Department. Our current Public Safety Building wasn’t built until 1999. Lovely to see “Big Bob,” Bobby, Kevin, and Vincent all together.

Bill Haynes gave me a “knot report” about the knot-tying demonstrations and classes he set up at this year’s Ag Fair. “It went very well,” he said. He was surprised that more adults than kids or teenagers participated, and more women. It will definitely be back next year.

Mason Fischer sat down at our table, stopping by on his way to Noman’s for a concert with his band, Red Night Delight. Mason plays the saxophone. Other band members are Perry Dripps on the guitar; David Bouk on trumpet; Luke Lefebre on bass; and Allison Roberts is their fabulous vocalist. I have heard Allison sing, and am a huge fan. Red Night Delight will be performing at the Farmer’s Market next Saturday, Sept. 21, and I plan to be right up front.

Games and amusements were set up for the children. Riding in the big fire truck, No. 732, with the siren sounding and lights flashing, is always a highlight. I love seeing them growing up every year, although it’s disconcerting to realize that we have become the older generation, the grandparents, great-aunts-and-uncles, etc. Yikes!

A note: The department is looking for new volunteers. Anyone interested in joining, please contact Chief Pachico at 508-693-9555, or stop by Station 2 any weekday morning between 9 and noon.

Alpha-gal was a hot topic. We all showed up doused in tick repellant, clad in permethrin-treated clothing. So many people have it; everyone else was hoping to prevent getting it. We even had some potluck dishes marked “alpha-gal safe to eat.”

In other news, Tara Whiting-Wells sends a grateful thank-you to everyone who helped with last week’s primary election: registrars, warden constables, poll workers, highway department, and Chief Pachico.

Maria McFarland sent a notice about two town boards needing members. The West Tisbury conservation commission needs one full and two associate members. Their meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at 5 pm. The personnel board needs two full members. They meet on the second Mondays at 6 pm. Please contact Maria if you are interested: 508-696-6404; concomm@westtisbury-ma.gov; personnel@westtisbury-ma.gov.

Kathy Logue, town treasurer for the past 21 years, has informed the select board that she will be retiring at the end of January 2025. It was accepted with regrets. The town will begin advertising to fill the position. More to follow.

M.V. Democratic Council’s monthly Zoom meeting is Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 am. Guests will be Thomas Moakley, candidate for state representative, and Keith Chatinover, legal intern and DNC civic engagement and voter protection advocate. There will be committee reports, and a discussion of volunteer activist opportunities as we approach the Nov. 5 election.

Check out upcoming events on the library website, westtisburylibrary.org. Highlights include a ballroom/swing dancing lesson on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 am. That sounds like fun. All ages, experienced or not, are welcome. Make upcycled beach bags at 1 pm, and “Plan for Medicare” at 3:30 pm. The last two items require preregistration by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.