Boys soccer loses tough one to Cohasset

On Friday, Sept. 13 the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity soccer team took on the Cohasset Skippers for their first and only under the lights game of the season on their home turf.

Unfortunately, the Vineyard team came up short of the win, with a final score of 0 – 3, but the night was filled with spirit as students, parents, and fans filled the bleachers in pink to show support for a Connect to End Violence initiative dedicated to reducing domestic and sexual violence on Martha’s Vineyard – Stand With Everyone Against Rape (SWEAR).

Despite a solid first half, The Vineyard team struggled to maintain momentum after the Skippers, who reached the division three finals last year, capitalized on two key opportunities half way through the second. The two teams have traded victories in the past, with the Vineyard winning two years ago and the Skippers last year.

“I think we played a pretty good 16 minutes of soccer today,” said Head Coach John Walsh. “Our issue was not finishing on the opportunities we had.”

Several Vineyard players stood out. Kaua De Assis (No. 7) dominated the center of the field, dancing around the Skipper defense with flashy aerial ball maneuvers and riling up the already enthusiastic crowd.

Striker on the Vineyard team, Matheus Lacerda (No. 14) fought hard in the corner to get the ball to the net against a constantly ousting Skipper defense, and Weaverton Dasilva (No. 10) had breakaway opportunities but struggled to find the twine.

“If we can score on a couple of those then we are still in that game,” Walsh said. “We just gotta figure out a way to do it for 80 minutes.”

The soccer team’s next game is against Cardinal Spellman High School on Monday Sept. 16 at 3 pm at home.