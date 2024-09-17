Schools to undergo PFAS testing

The West Tisbury health board announced last week that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is requiring that the Charter school, West Tisbury School, and the Island Children’s School to test their drinking water for so-called forever chemicals.

The test will be added to an annually administered inspection due to growing concerns for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known as PFAS — infiltrating water wells around the country and Island.

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency recently passed stricter water standards regarding PFAS in public drinking supplies, ruling that basically any amount of PFAS in drinking water is a health concern. New testing regimens for public water supplies have also been implemented along with the new standards.

Prior to the 2025 public water sampling updates that come every three years, PFAS was not required as part of the state sampling in any of the three schools’ water sources.

PFAS are synthetic organofluorine chemical compounds known as “forever chemicals,” because they break down slowly. Nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, water-resistant clothing, grease-resistant paper, and cleaning products are all possible PFAS admitters.

According to the National Institutes of Health, prolonged exposure to PFAS has been linked to various health issues, including immune system impairment, thyroid dysfunction, liver and kidney disease, and cancer.

It was also announced at the Tuesday meeting that on Oct. 1 the West Tisbury Board of Health is holding a public forum at the Howes House to consider and discuss the possible ban of artificial turf fields. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, artificial turf has a high risk of breaking down and leaking PFAS as well as other microplastics.