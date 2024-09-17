Three Island hotels land Michelin distinction

The Faraway Hotel in Edgartown, the Nobnocket Boutique Inn in Vineyard Haven, and the Hob Knob Hotel in Edgartown have been awarded a “One Key” designation by the prestigious Michelin Guide. This distinction, which debuted in April 2024, is awarded by anonymous inspectors and is considered to be akin to a Michelin star distinction for restaurants.

Unlike traditional hotel rankings which adhere to certain requirements like having a spa, pool, or minimum staff-to-guest ratio, Michelin Guide issues awards to properties based on its memorability, as well as how well it reflects the local character.

The Michelin guide lists a large number of hotels but only a select few will ever receive the honor of a key. Currently only nine hotels in Massachusetts hold a Michelin key. One Key signifies a “special” stay, two make it “exceptional,” and three reflect hotels that are considered “extraordinary.”

All three of the hotels are a part of the MV Lodging Association.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored that we have been awarded a MICHELIN Guide Key,” said Simon Hunton, owner at the Nobnocket Boutique Inn. “It is a wonderful validation of the contemporary design and unique experience that we have created at the inn. We are very proud to be in the same company as fellow MV Lodging Association members Faraway Hotel and Hob Knob Boutique Hotel in receiving this industry recognition.”

Under new ownership, the Faraway Hotel brought in management company Ring on Hook, a company still in its first year overseeing the property.

“We are proud to say that we have received a Michelin Key this year,” said Juan Morales, an Oak Bluffs resident as of April, who is head of the engineering department at Faraway and an employee for Ring on Hook. “What is even more impressive is the fact that this incredible Ring on Hook group was able to accomplish such a task in such little time. We owe it all to hard work and this incredible Island that took us in and allowed us to be part of their community.”

For more information and the full list on Michelin Key hotels, visit the Michelin Guide website,

https://guide.michelin.com/us/en/article/travel/all-the-key-hotels-united-states-michelin-guide-2024#The%20List