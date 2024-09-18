Transitions were hard for me. Saying goodbye to summer friends and events missed is hard but easing up and savoring moments and times together fuels me. I love cool weather, flannel shirts, time with local friends, walking dogs, running errands knowing you will get a parking place, and pausing a little longer to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. I am letting the vegetables and flowers in the garden grow without much tending even though it is terribly dry. I am fixing wobbly tables and enjoying shared early suppers on the terrace.

Thanks to the team that helped with the Chilmark Flea, vendor manager, Annette Anthony; flea committee: Kathy Teel, Charlotte Wright, Emily Broderick, Annette Anthony; field rental, mowing and layout: Julie Flanders, Pat and Joannie Jenkinson, Tea Lane, Clark Goff; porta-potties: Araujo; tick spraying: Pure Solutions; money collections and deposits: Emily Broderick, Kathie Carroll, Marie Wise, Corie Lanning, Virginia Stone, Kathy Teel; and flagging and parking: Rolino Joseph, Sarah Carr, Vienne Peltier, Jada Smith, and Carl Crocker. It truly takes a village.

This past weekend at the Chilmark Community Church gathered friends and family to celebrate becoming an independent church. Thanks to everyone who helped us ensure that the Chilmark Community Church will continue. Special thanks to Rev. Dr. Charlotte Wright, our music minister, Julie Flanders, and everyone who donated the funds and time, Sean McMahon for performing, to Theresa Manning for the delicious and beautifully presented feast, and to Sarah Carr for the delicious cake.

In October, Tuesday night church suppers will return with pizza and games.

Valerie Sonenthal’s Peaked Hill Studio at 11 Peaked Hill Pasture Road in Chilmark is beautiful. The commute to Tabor House Road is delightful and Pastor Road is lovely. Valerie continues to host yoga, sound journeys, and Rev6 classes. September 20 from 4:30 to 6:00 pm Lisa Levart offers an Ignite Your Intuition with Oracle Cards Workshop. Lisa created the Goddess on Earth ORACLE deck. I have always been intrigued by the language of images and symbols and the power of stories and am excited to see what this unlocks for me and by the opportunity to ”jump into individual readings…with each other as partners. Even perfect strangers and novice readers will find themselves opening up to new ways of communicating. Interacting with the divination cards and learning to trust your intuitive response is a vibrant exercise that deepens personal knowledge and creates new pathways to creativity.”

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.